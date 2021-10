NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More than 200 unvaccinated Yale New Haven Health System employees are expected to be fired on Monday.

That’s the deadline for vaccinations across the health system. Unvaccinated employees will be suspended until they’re fired.

Employees will be able to keep their jobs if they get vaccinated before then. According to the health system, 99 percent of employees are fully vaccinated or in the process of getting vaccinated.