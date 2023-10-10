WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford residents are sending well wishes to one of their favorite farmers, Billy Beaumont.

Billy and Beaumont Farm are known for these amazing displays that sit at the corner of East Center Street and South Airline Road.

Billy was seriously injured while working on the farm about three weeks ago.

According to Lisa Lohmann, a close friend of the Beaumont family, his pants caught fire and he sustained significant injuries to his legs and hands.

He received life-saving treatment for his burns and subsequent blood clots at Bridgeport Hospital.

After several skin grafts and surgeries, Billy came home from the hospital on Monday.

Unfortunately, it will take months for Billy to recover from his injuries. Lohmann has organized a GoFundMe to help Billy and his family in the meantime.

“It’s been overwhelming. Every time I open it, and see where we’re at, I’m moved to tears by it.

Alice, his sister-in-law, said he [Billy] is completely taken aback and speechless by the outpouring of love and support that he’s gotten,” Lohmann said.

Hundreds of people have donated to the GoFundMe and more than $25,000 has been raised for Billy in the past two days.

For those interested in sending Billy Beaumont get-well cards you can send them to 945 East Center Street, Wallingford, CT 06492.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.