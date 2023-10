NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Over 35 people were displaced by a two-alarm fire Saturday night in New Haven, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

The New Haven Fire Department received a call of a fire at a two-story apartment building located at 370 Mansfield St.

Twenty-one apartments were damaged, displacing more than 35 people. The Red Cross is helping those affected.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, city officials said.

No word yet on what caused the fire.