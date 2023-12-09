NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thanks to your generosity, the News 8 Great Holiday Toy Drive at North Haven High School collected thousands of donated toys, ranging from bikes to board games.

“We want to give the kids toys. Give back to the community,” said Dawn Savenelli of North Haven. “You never know who needs something and anything we can do to help.”

“This is, I think, the fourth or fifth year I’ve come here,” said Al Cervero of North Haven. “You guys do a great job. It’s well worthwhile.”

WTNH partnered with Chapel Haven Schleifer Center to benefit Toys for Tots.

Some of your favorite News 8 folks were on hand for the cause.

“People are suffering, and you don’t think of that here in the state of Connecticut,” said News 8 co-chief meteorologist Joe Furey. “But that is the case. So, what we do here at News 8 is call out to people and say, ‘Please, help us!’ And it is amazing what the News 8 viewer does.”

News 8 viewers donated more than 3,500 toys and $800 Saturday, helping to make sure children of all ages have a toy to unwrap this holiday season.

“We really struggle in the older age groups, such as the females 9-16 and males 9-16,” said United State Marine Sergeant Liam Chrzanowski. “It’s a really tough age group because everybody donates for the younger group, but they always forget about the older ones.”

If you missed the toy drive but want to contribute, you can still make a monetary donation.

“We can’t do it without our wonderful viewers!” Furey said.

“It’s something we can afford to do, so why not do it and help the kids?” Cervero said.