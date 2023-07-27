MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 40 car windows were smashed overnight in Meriden, according to police.

Meriden police said they have received numerous calls, and as reports began to come in, officers were dispatched to the area and began searching for any suspicious cars that may have been responsible. No cars or individuals were located.

Calls of smashed car windows came in from entirely different areas, so police said this appeared to be a “criminal mischief spree” where a person or group drove around and smashed-out windows solely to cause damage. The cars did not appear to be rummaged through, police said.

Police said the damaged cars were mainly located on streets on the east side of the city.

