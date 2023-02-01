WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Local employers are looking to hire as the job market remains hot.

“It’s all about putting yourself out there, getting your name out there, and everybody knows what you’re comfortable doing, what your specialty is,” said Rikia Bradley, a client service manager at Athena Care at Home.

Wednesday, more than 60 area businesses attended a job fair at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Waterbury in an attempt to recruit new talent.

New data from the U.S. Labor Department shows that 11 million positions were open in the country in December — one million more than the previous month. Connecticut currently has more than 100,000 job openings and has an unemployment rate of about 4%.

For workers looking for a new career, the job fair provided plenty of options.

“At first, I was a little hesitant, but as I was going through, I got a few good contacts, and filled out a few applications,” said Justin Kontout, who lives in Oakville. “Hopefully will get a few callbacks.”