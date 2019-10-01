Mosquito pool tests positive for EEE at Bethany trapping station

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — A mosquito pool has tested positive for EEE.

On Monday, Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) received a report that Bethany trapping station had a Culiseta melanura mosquito pool collection on September 23 test positive for the virus.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Culiseta melanura mosquitoes are not considered to be an important vector of the virus because it “feeds almost exclusively on birds.”

Prior to the testing, EEE was found in 21 cities and towns in the state.

Experts remind the public to stay out of mosquito breeding grounds such as marshes as the mosquitoes that transmit EEE virus are associated with freshwater swamps.

Officials believe the treat of EEE will end with the first frost, which is sometime in October.

On Monday, the town of Hamden announced it will temporarily suspend outdoor activities (daily from dusk through dawn) upon the recommendation of the QVHD.