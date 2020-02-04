Mother of man found dead in Waterbury mall parking lot seeks answers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of the man who was found dead at the Brass Mill Center in January is looking for answers to her son’s death.

William H. Sanders, 35, of Naugatuck, was found dead in his car in the parking lot of the shopping center Jan. 11. The manner and cause of death have not yet been released.

Barbara Sanders, William’s mother, said she is aching for answers. She’s feeling: “Hurt, numb, confused.”

Sanders said the last time she heard from her son was New Year’s Eve when he sent her a “Happy New Year/I love you” text.

Then she was worried because he had gone silent. She filed a missing person report on Jan. 4. William was found in his car a week later by a passerby who saw him slumped in the vehicle.

Sanders wants to know how long her son was in that car in the mall parking lot before someone spotted him. She wants to know if anyone has any information about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death, and she wants to know what police are doing.

Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio told News 8 the department is hoping autopsy results will yield some clues.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma,” Lt. Silverio said. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called. They responded and we’re still pending the results of the autopsy.”

Meantime, Sanders is left to wonder, “What happened? I don’t understand.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department.