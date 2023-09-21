NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of a 10-month-old boy who died in June turned herself in on Monday for a manslaughter charge, according to police.

Alexandra Polino, 40, is also facing two counts of risk of injury. An arrest warrant was signed for her on Sept. 15

She has been assigned a $250,000 bond.

The baby was found unresponsible on June 28 at a home on Farren Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The baby’s cause of death has been deemed homicide by ingesting drugs, which included fentanyl, according to police.

She’s scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 8.