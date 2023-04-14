NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police raid gone wrong in New Haven. A mother of two says she was terrified when her third-floor East Street apartment was mistakenly raided by New Haven Police last week.

“I’m still shaken up. It just looked like something straight out of a movie – when they have their weapons drawn and flashlights – it was dark it was 6 a.m.,” Stacey Wezenter.

Stacey says the officers from the special victims unit kicked down her door unannounced at 6 a.m. on April 6, causing damage to the lock, knob and entire door frame.

“They just keep asking me who’s in the house – as they are handcuffing me. And I’m just like my kids! Why am I being arrested? And they wouldn’t explain anything to me,” she said.

Stacey tells News 8 this all unfolded as her 4-year-old son was sleeping and her 20-year-old daughter was just down the hall. “Thank god my son slept through the whole thing – two officers went in her room and told her to stay in bed,“ Wezenter said.

Stacey says officers kept asking if there was a man in the apartment.

“They finally said – who is Tim? And I was like, my downstairs neighbor? And that’s when the guy who had handcuffed me started to take the handcuffs off,” she said.

Wezenter soon realized they were looking for her neighbor. Police say the raid was part of a child pornography investigation of 35-year-old Tim Yergeau, who lived in an apartment a floor below.

Four days after the botched raid, Yergeau died by suicide.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson says he opened an internal affairs investigation into the incident. He plans on releasing body camera footage and the redacted police report on Monday, which is currently sealed in court. He acknowledged the mistake and says they are going to do everything possible to make it right.

“I reached out a couple of times, I went over the house. We haven’t connected, but I just feel for her and her children it is a terrifying experience. ” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

In the meantime, Stacey is trying to just get by and wants to move out of New Haven.

“I’m usually a strong person. I usually shake a lot of things off. I’m usually strong-minded and strong-willed… but now I feel like I need to talk to a therapist – I need someone to help me unload all of this because I don’t know how to do this by myself,” Wezenter said.