Mothers, daughters of color in Waterbury proud to see Kamala Harris become first woman Vice President

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers and daughters of color in Waterbury are feeling a sense of pride after Senator Kamala Harris became the Vice President-elect Saturday.

Harris is the first Black woman Vice President, as well as the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the Vice Presidency.

Waterbury Mother and daughter Kathy and Elise Taylor spoke to News 8 about the historic day.

“I’m thinking of Harriett and Maya. And Maya, who so eloquently said that we are the hope and the dream of the slave,” Kathy said.

When asked what this day signifies to her child, Kathy replied, “It signifies that she can be anything, do anything.”

“It’s monumental for me,” Elise said. “That we can do it too. And that I can do it.”

To this group, it’s more than an election, it’s validation.

“I believe that women have come a long way,” Kendra Franks of Waterbury said. “There was a time when women were not allowed to do a lot of different things in this world. It was always the men. But it’s showing now that women can take an extra step forward.”

Kamala Harris reaching the Vice-Presidency has made the girls in the Waterbury NAACP Youth Council feel like winners too.

“And I just can imagine seeing a better America. Seeing a better America for Black women, seeing a better America for all marginalized communities,” Elise said.

“Her ability to see herself bigger and brighter and being able to do anything,” Kathy said.

The girls and their moms are with a vote of confidence this Saturday night.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday evening, saying, “To the children of our country….regardless of your gender our country has sent you a clear message — dream with ambition, lead with conviction.”

“I think that America, living up to its highest ideals, that is what we do over and over again. Those words in the Constitution– I teach Constitutional law — it is to be a more perfect Union, and that is what these elections demonstrate to us over and over again,” Kathy said.

During the Presidential campaign, the NAACP Youth Council was active in ‘get out the vote’ efforts in Waterbury. They even organized a debate featuring candidates in the Fifth Congressional District Race.