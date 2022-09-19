NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown reason, the Kawasaki lost control, left the roadway, and struck a metal beam guardrail.

At the impact, the driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police stated.

State police identified the driver as 20-year-old Mohammad Kareem Halabi from Guilford.

The case remains under investigation by state police. They ask that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Trooper Coyne (203) 696-2500 or via email at robert.coyne@ct.gov.