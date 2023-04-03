WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle driver and passenger were injured in a crash involving a minivan in Wallingford.

According to police, a 2008 Toyota Sienna was turning left onto North Colony Road from the north entrance of the Staples Plaza to travel southbound around 7 p.m. A Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was traveling northbound on North Colony Road, crashed into the back of the Toyota.

Police said during the crash, the motorcycle driver and passenger were separated from the motorcycle. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were uninjured, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to Officer Knowlton at (203) 294-2818 or click here.

