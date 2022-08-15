SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious collision between a car and motorcycle that resulted in several injuries caused Route 8 in Shelton to close on Monday night.

The crash occurred between a Toyota Rav4 and a Honda motorcycle just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night. State police said the Toyota was traveling in the right lane on Route 8 South about a quarter of a mile away from exit 12. The motorcycle was traveling directly behind the Toyota.

Officials said the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the Toyota, causing the motorcyclist to fly off the bike. Both the Toyota and the motorcycle came to a final halt on the right shoulder.

The Toyota’s driver was sent to Griffin Hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The motorcyclist, however, sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Investigators said this collision is still under active investigation. If anyone may have witnessed this crash or has any important information, they are asked to contact Trooper McCue at (203) 393-4200 or via email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.