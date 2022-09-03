SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning.

Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by 19 year old Derek Pomarico of Poughkeepsie, NY, that was turning left into Cumberland Farms. Reardon was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain and is listed in critical condition. Pomarico was not injured.

Anyone with information about this crash in encouraged to contact Officer Michaud at 860-621-0101 or email at cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org and reference Case number 2200042779. Witnesses are able to remain anonymous.