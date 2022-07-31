SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said.

According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided into the metal beam guardrail in the center median.

Torres III succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or who witnessed the crash is urged to reach out to Trooper Patrick Miko of CSP at (203) 393-4200 or via patrick.miko@ct.gov. Additionally, anyone with a dashcam or footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

