NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a motorcyclist from New Haven died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

According to police, an unknown green sedan was traveling west on Clay Street toward Haven Street when it collided with a motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. The operator of the green sedan fled the area immediately and headed east on Clay Street toward James Street. The operator remains at large.

The motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez of New Haven, was in critical condition after the crash and transported to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries, police said.

The New Haven Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the green sedan involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is urged to reach out to police at (203) 946-6304, or reach out via the anonymous tips line at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).