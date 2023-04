MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle driver was killed on Monday evening after hitting two vehicles in Meriden, according to police.

The motorcycle was driving south at about 7:20 p.m. on Broad Street when it hit a Jeep that was pulling out on Olive Street, according to Sgt. Stanley Zajac. The motorcycle slid across the road, and then hit another vehicle that had stopped for a red light northbound on Broad Street.

Officials have not yet released the motorcyclist’s name.