Move-in day for freshmen at SCSU Tuesday; state leaders to discuss getting COVID vaccine with students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven will be welcoming on-campus freshmen who are moving in on Tuesday morning.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be at Southern later Tuesday morning to discuss the reopening of in-person campus activities and talk to students about getting vaccinated.

Back in June, education officials made the decision to require being vaccinated against COVID in order to attend in-person classes or events at any of the state colleges and universities.

Upperclassmen will also return to campus later this week.

