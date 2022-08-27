WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday and Sunday marked move-in weekend at Post University in Waterbury.

The school celebrated with the arrival of 400 new and returning students. Many arrived on campus on Saturday with their families to move into resident halls, while some were busy getting their dorm rooms set-up.

The O’Connell family from Cromwell dropped off their son Ryan, an incoming freshman.

“I am very excited, I’m a part of the hockey team,” O’Connell said. “I got to meet a couple of the hockey guys – looking forward to meeting some more freshman and the rest of the Post.”

Post University was first established in Waterbury in 1890. The most popular majors at the school include business administration, sports management, criminal justice, and biology.