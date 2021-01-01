Moving on from 2020: Waterbury small business owner hopes for a happier new year

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Probably some of the most anxious people to say goodbye to 2020 were small business owners. Many had to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a thought that scared Charlie Lanza. His family has owned Lakewood Lanes — a popular Waterbury bowling alley and bar — for 35 years.

“I need to reach into my savings account, my personal savings that I struggled for 40 years to build up to put back into the company to keep moving forward to survive,” he said. “It’s really, really tough.”

Lanza was very happy when the clock struck midnight last night, officially putting 2020 — the year of the pandemic — behind. It was a year that saw Lakewood Lanes close for five months. Then, when they reopened, they did so at 50 percent capacity and they couldn’t open their bar. Lanza says those moves put profits in the gutter.

“They took basically 60 percent of my business away,” Lanza said.

But, Lanza got down to business with new practices to guard against the spread of COVID-19 inside Lakewood Lanes and to send a message to his customers that bowling is safe.

Among some of the measures they put in place: plastic barrier walls between lanes that separate different groups of bowlers, which allowed for safe, social distancing; plexiglass barriers at all service areas like the front desk and snack bar; they sanitize shoes after bowlers turn them in; they also do the same with bowling balls.

One mother, who came out with her children, was happy to see the safety measures in place. Jessica Ross was also glad to get out of the house and help ring in the new year by supporting a family-owned business.

“It’s good for us to come out when we can and do what we can for our community,” Ross said.

Hearing that was music to Charlie Lanza’s ears on this first day of a brand new year.

“My heart feels good,” Lanza said. “This is the heart and soul of my life.”