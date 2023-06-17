NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — One motorcyclist is dead and three others are in the hospital following a crash between a vehicle and three motorcycles Friday night, according to police.

Naugatuck PD and FD responded to a crash on New Haven Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. On the scene authorities found four individuals with serious injuries. The injured were transported to Waterbury and Saint Mary’s Hospitals.

Police have confirmed that one of the motorcyclists died overnight. News8 will provide more details as they come in.