Multiple bomb threats reported at Yale; residents urged to stay clear of downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple bomb threats were called in on the campus of Yale University Friday, school officials said, shutting down many roads in downtown New Haven.

At least seven buildings in the Old Campus area received bomb threats, the Yale Police Department said, according to the Yale Daily News.

As of 2:35 p.m., the University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, and Grace Hopper College were all evacuated.

Many roads downtown are shut down, and residents are urged to stay clear of downtown until further notice, city officials said.

According to the university, out of an abundance of caution, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Department of Homeland Security.

Students evacuated to New Haven Green.

