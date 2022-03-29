NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to provide an update on a corner store sweep operation that took place on Tuesday morning.

The sweep took place in the Hill neighborhood in an effort to ensure building, health, fire, labor, and DRS codes were in compliance and being enforced at business locations.

According to the city, multiple sites were closed down due to a lack of compliance.

The Clean and Safe Sweep program is aimed at identifying quality of life issues that impact neighborhoods.

Mayor Justin Elicker and city officials will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m.

