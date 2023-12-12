NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple injuries were reported in a rollover crash Tuesday on Route 15 in North Haven, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

Officials said one vehicle rolled over on top of a guardrail on Route 15 North near exits 63 and 64. The North Haven Fire Department had to extricate multiple people from inside the vehicle.

Fire crews said a second car went down the embankment off Route 15.

Multiple injuries have been reported in the crash, but their conditions are not known at this time.

