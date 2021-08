WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple lanes in both directions are closed on I-95 in West Haven due to gas line repair Tuesday evening.

State Police reports multiple lanes are shut down on I-95 north and southbound in the area of Exit 42 in West Haven for a gas leak repair.

In the area of Exit 40 and 41 in Milford, there is maintenance work being done. It is unclear if the incidents are related.

Delays – WEST HAVEN #I95 South at Exit 43 (RT 122 & 1ST AV) at 8/31/2021 2:32:17 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) August 31, 2021

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Traffic remains backed up as of 6 p.m.