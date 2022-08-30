NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of organizations and individuals filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Woodbridge, challenging its zoning regulations on Tuesday.

This group includes two Woodbridge residents, civil rights advocates, Affordable Housing Developer Against Woodbridge, CT’s Exclusionary Zoning, affordable housing development trust Open Communities Trust, LLC (OCT), 2 Orchard Road LLC, and a local property owner.

According to the filers, Woodbridge’s zoning has violated Connecticut’s Zoning Enabling Act and Fair Housing Act. There are also claims that Woodbridge violated due process, equal protection, and anti-segregation clauses.

The plaintiffs alleged that the town violated all of these laws by barring a wide variety of multi-family housing in a manner that harms families of color.

They said this particularly applies to Black and Latino families relying on government-subsidized housing, who have disproportionately lower incomes and who may benefit from affordable housing initiatives.

The suit stated that Woodbridge’s policies bar multifamily housing of three units or more in 98.4% of Woodbridge’s residential land area. It said it also requires “burdensome special exception review in the remaining 1.6% for all forms of multifamily housing.”

“Zoning regulations that drive up housing prices leave many households rent-burdened, making it difficult for these households to afford other essentials such as groceries, health care, and school supplies. Such regulations contravene Connecticut law that requires all towns … to provide equal access to housing opportunities,” said Alan Schoenfeld of WilmerHale, an international law firm who said it is representing the plaintiffs pro bono.

In this lawsuit, plaintiffs are asking for an overhaul of the town’s planning and zoning, as well as affirmative steps to remedy its “ongoing history of segregative zoning policies.”

“Woodbridge’s exclusionary zoning practices have meant that my family is deprived of the opportunity to live in a community that reflects the diversity of the region,” said Alana Rosenberg, a resident of Woodbridge.

News 8 has reached out to Woodbridge’s zoning office which said they have no comment on the lawsuit.