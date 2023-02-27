NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three schools in New Haven were placed on brief lockdowns Monday morning as police investigated reports of shots fired between two vehicles.

Officers responded to Lawrence Street between Livingston Street and Whitney Avenue just before 9 a.m. Police said numerous callers reported two vehicles — a Dodge Durango and an Acura MDX — were chasing each other while rounds were being fired from at least one of the vehicles.

An estimated 20 fired cartridge casings were found. Soon after, the Acura MDX, which police said was reported stolen out of Hamden Sunday, was found in Fair Haven with “numerous bullet holes.”

Wilbur Cross High School, Booker T. Washington Academy and East Rock School were immediately notified of the incident and placed on lockdown while police investigated, police said.

“Any shooting that occurs in and around schools while the students are in session is particularly troubling,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “However, we do believe that the vehicles were targeting each other.”

There are no reports of any injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).