Munchies, Provisions on State and The Neighborhood Café restaurants celebrate opening in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City, business and community leaders in New Haven marked the opening of three new food venues in a series of ribbon-cutting events on Thursday.

State Street welcomed Munchies, Provisions on State and The Neighborhood Cafe with a salute to neighborhood favorite Chestnut Fine Foods and Confections. All four businesses are taking part in Eat New Haven, a digital campaign aimed at supporting local food vendors and restaurants.

Mayor Justin Elicker commended new restaurant owners for, “Betting on New Haven and betting on the future.”

