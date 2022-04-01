WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB) voted Friday to release the forensic audit report of the City of West Haven.

The Office of Policy and Management (OPM) engaged CohnReznick LLP to conduct the review of municipal records after multiple allegations of misuse of Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). The city received $1.15 million in these funds.

According to OPM, CohnReznick auditors concluded around 80% of the city’s CRF expenditures in the interim report through Sept. 30 should have been disallowed. OPM officials say those expenditures “were largely the result of either ineligible expenses or a lack of sufficient justification and documentation,” as reported by CohnReznick.

Auditors reported items that did not meet the CRF criteria amounted to $892,887.

OPM said auditors also uncovered “significant deficiencies in internal controls, policies, and procedures unrelated to the CRF program which permeate across the local government organization.”

News 8 reached out to West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi for comment. She said Friday “the city will not comment until we have had sufficient time to thoroughly go through the report.”

Last year, State Rep. and former Administrative Assistant to the West Haven City Council Michael DiMassa was charged with wire fraud, accused of scamming the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds. John Bernardo, a West Haven City Hall employee, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud following DiMassa’s arrest.

In February, two additional people were arrested in connection to the case.

MARB will meet in the coming weeks to determine next steps, and a corrective action plan will be considered at their next meeting.

Read the full audit report below:

OPM officials also submitted a draft set of recommendations regarding the city for MARB consideration.

See the full document below:

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.