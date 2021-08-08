Music Note Kids Club holds fun-filled outdoor event at Learning Corridor in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An organization is helping kids grow and mature through books, cartoons, and music.



Sunday, the Music Note Kids Club held a fun-filled outdoor event at The Learning Corridor in New Haven. Kids had the chance to ride bikes, build puppets, take part in a drone program, dance to music and have some good food.

The group has been working with the Board of Education to help kids figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

Joseph Inigo, president of Music Note Kids Club, told News 8, “We bring out our puppetry – which is a puppet workshop that takes kids on a social, emotional learning matrix where they’re learning about six to seven different careers at the same time. They don’t even know it; theyre just having fun…As you see its raining out here, we don’t let that stop us. Rain, sleet, hail, snow, the Music Note kids will show.”

The Music Note Kids Club is hosting a kite flying event at New Haven’s Bowen Field on Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.