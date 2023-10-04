EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Contestants always say they don’t go on “The Bachelor” to make friends — but 69-year-old Peggy Dercole is!

That’s according to a series of new, behind-the-scenes pictures from “The Golden Bachelor” that the dental hygienist from East Haven posted on her Instagram page.

In one, she’s seen chatting with fellow contestant Edith during the first night of filming.

“Love this lady,” Dercole posted. “Nice conversation among women at the bachelor mansion.”

In another, she poses with Sandra and Theresa, captioning the photo “With my girls.”

She posted two identical pictures of her smiling, writing, “Laughs at the mansion.”

Dercole is one of the women (all over the age of 60) dating 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the show’s run.

And what was the breast cancer survivor doing during the premiere? Munching on some locally made cookies!

Dercole posted a picture of “designer” cookies made for her watch party. The cookies, baked by user @mycookiephase, include phrases like “Peggy, will you accept this rose?”

Dercole received the 15th golden rose of the night during the premiere, becoming one of 16 women advancing to the next week.

She met Turner while wearing a one-shoulder Badgley Mischka tiered blue gown, greeting him by saying, “When I first saw you on Good Morning America, I could not breathe for two hours.”

She was not seen having a one-on-one conversation with Turner. However, she did comment that, “Gerry is hot and handsome, but he is down to Earth and warm. I can tell already.”

You can watch her continue her journey on the second week of “The Golden Bachelor,” airing at 8 p.m. on ABC.