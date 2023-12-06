WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – As we get closer and closer to the holidays, dog owners who are looking to travel are focusing on one major concern.

For the most part, kennels are a home away from home for dogs but now some owners are hesitant to board their pets due to a mysterious respiratory illness.

“The dog is part of the family, so we take his care very seriously,” said dog owner Kayla Sanders.

The name and the cause of the virus have not yet been determined but is similar to what is known as kennel cough.

Owner of Happy Homes Dog Daycare in Woodbridge, Kristen Iannucci, said the virus has not shown up there but wants the public to be aware of the symptoms.

“It’s coughing, runny eyes, lethargy, not eating,” Iannucci explained.

The illness has been reported in 16 states and some cases, it has been deadly. Scientists at the University of New Hampshire discovered it during the genetic testing of 70 dogs.

Iannucci said that this illness is also affecting her business economically.

“We’re definitely down from where we were this time last year,” she said.

For all you dog owners there is some good news to report. The viral infection is not showing up in humans and other pets, but there is a way you can guard against it.

“The basic advice is keep your dogs up to date on vaccines, and then watch where they go.. and if the dog is sick keep your dog home.”