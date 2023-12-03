NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut NAACP celebrated on Sunday to recognize the organization’s work helping people who were formerly incarcerated find jobs.

“When people pay their debt to society, they need to have the opportunity to get back into the mainstream,” said Scot Esdaile, the president of the Connecticut NAACP. “If you block them out, all they can do is stay in the type of behavior that wherein got them into jail. So, we’re striving to create opportunities so that revolving door is shut down.”

The Million Jobs Campaign was recognized at the Connecticut NAACP’s annual holiday brunch. The program, which was launched in 2019, has led to more than 100 people being hired at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The campaign extends to jobs fields like defense, retail and the pharmaceutical industry. There are plans to take the pilot program nationwide.