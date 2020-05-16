Breaking News
NAACP of Greater New Haven distributing face masks at churches throughout Elm City

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Branch of the NAACP began their face mask distribution efforts this weekend.

The group met at Goffe Street Park Saturday morning and distributed masks at the Bethel Church.

They were also posting signs throughout the Elm City encouraging safe practices during the pandemic.

The group says it’s important to get the word out because the community of color has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“Black and brown people matter. We want to live and be safe. We think it’s so important that everyone has a mask. Even those who can’t get someplace, purchase one that everyone has a right to be protected, everyone matters, we want our community protected.”

Dori Dumas, President of the Greater New Haven NAACP

Next week, they will continue the distribution at New Haven’s Varick Church.

