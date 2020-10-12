 

NAACP of Greater Waterbury to hold peaceful protest calling for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A peaceful protest will be held on Columbus Day in Waterbury for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue that has caused controversy in the city.

The Grand Street statue was beheaded back in July. Police said the vandal broke off the nose and tried to sell it online.

Waterbury’s Italian-American community came together to raise money to repair the statue — which became another hot button issue.

Monday’s protest will be held by the NAACP of Greater Waterbury at noon.

The group will stand in silence in front of the statue, calling for its removal.

Those partaking are asked to wear masks.

The head should be reattached after the election. There’s a referendum on the ballot asking people if the statue should stay in front of city hall or be moved once the head is reattached.

