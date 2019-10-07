NAACP taking “One Million Jobs” campaign to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A campaign to keep people from going back to prison by receiving training and job availability after their release is now underway.

The NAACP launched its “One Million Jobs Campaign” in April at Foxwoods.

The hope is to cut down on the number of people who go back to prison for committing another crime and to find 10,000 jobs for formerly incarcerated individuals over the next three years.

“We have to continue to fight. Fight against mass incarceration and fight against mandatory sentencing laws both in state and federal levels,” – Keynote speaker Judge Greg Mathis

Monday’s event is taking place at Southern Connecticut State University and it will provide an overview to local business leaders, educators and community leaders.