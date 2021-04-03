Narcan, COVID-19 vaccine, well-being to be addressed during National Public Health Week in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is holding a series of events for National Public Health Week.

The theme in the Elm City will be “Building Bridges to Better Health”.

There will be events happening every day in the Elm City this week:

Monday, April 5:

The city’s health department will be part of the 4th Annual Connecticut Public Health Association (CPHA) Step Challenge. Teams will log the steps they take through April 30. Click here to sign up.

Tuesday, April 6:

Health Director Maritza Bond will join Pediatrician Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and other medical providers at the Farmington Canal Trail near Scantlebury Park (139 Ashmun Street) for a walk and talk on COVID-19 vaccinations at noon. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to ask any and all questions about the COVID-19 vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, April 7:

There are three pop-up clinics:

Community Baptist Church (10:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.)

Springs of Life-Giving Water (10:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.)

City Employee Vaccinations at the Fire Training Academy (9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.)

Thursday, April 8:

The Health Department will host a virtual Healthy Homes Webinar on Zoom at 11:00 A.M. Click here to attend.

Friday, April 9:

The Health Department will host a virtual Narcan Training on Zoom at 3:00 P.M. Participants will learn about the current opioid epidemic and how to administer the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. Click here to attend.