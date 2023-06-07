HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bobcats are going to the White House!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to Quinnipiac University’s national championship team to visit the South Lawn on Monday, according to an announcement Wednesday from the university.

“Championship teams being honored at the White House is one of the great traditions in our sports culture, and we are very excited to be invited,” Quinnipiac University men’s hockey head coach Rand Pecknold said in a written announcement. “We embraced the grind from day one and our players and staff continue to be rewarded for it. I can’t wait to be part of yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Bobcat family.”

The team will be a part of College Athlete Day.

The Bobcats took home its first NCAA Division I title in April. It won a record 34 games during it’s last season, securing its third trip to the Frozen Four within the last decade.

“We’re delighted that our championship team will have the honor of visiting with President Biden at the White House, an occasion that will add to the indelible memories of the win for the coaches and the student-athletes,” Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian said in the written announcement Wednesday. “We are most grateful to the governor, and to our Congressional delegation for advocating for this visit after a season that has brought so much pride to the Bobcat community, and to the entire state of Connecticut.”

About a week after the win, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation urged the White House to extend an invite to the hockey team.

Quinnipiac University celebrated the win by hosting a rally for the team. However, it turned down an offer from Hamden for a parade.