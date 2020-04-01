 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

National Guard soldiers help build field hospital to help overflow of coronavirus patients

New Haven

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Work is now underway at Southern Connecticut State University to get a field hospital set up to settle the overflow of patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

More than 150 National Guard soldiers have started building medical surge facilities around the state. One is located at Southern Connecticut State University said to house a 250-bed mobile hospital from FEMA inside the Moore Field House.

RELATED: 3,128 cases confirmed, 69 dead of coronavirus in Connecticut

In just days, the overflow hospital will be equipped with 250 beds ready for patients. COVID-19 patients who are not critically ill, but still need care will be moved there to free up hospital beds.

It will be set up as a surge site to allow the hospitals to focus on COVID-19 patients. Currently, the goal of this site is to focus on non-coronavirus patients to alleviate some of the pressure on the hospitals

The university is also making more than 2,000 dorm rooms are available to emergency personnel and first responders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

National Guard soldiers help build field hospital to help overflow of coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard soldiers help build field hospital to help overflow of coronavirus patients"

New Haven pastors helping those in need during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven pastors helping those in need during coronavirus pandemic"

FOOD SERVICE WORKERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. WATERBURY MAYOR SAYS BAGGED MEALS ARE SAFE TO EAT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOD SERVICE WORKERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. WATERBURY MAYOR SAYS BAGGED MEALS ARE SAFE TO EAT"

'Orange Food 2 Kids' provides meals to kids at home while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Orange Food 2 Kids' provides meals to kids at home while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak"

Overflow hospital to be set up at Southern Connecticut State University

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow hospital to be set up at Southern Connecticut State University"

Hamden schools distributing Chromebooks to students who need them for distance learning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden schools distributing Chromebooks to students who need them for distance learning"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss