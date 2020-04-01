National Guard soldiers help build field hospital to help overflow of coronavirus patients

(WTNH) — Work is now underway at Southern Connecticut State University to get a field hospital set up to settle the overflow of patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

More than 150 National Guard soldiers have started building medical surge facilities around the state. One is located at Southern Connecticut State University said to house a 250-bed mobile hospital from FEMA inside the Moore Field House.

RELATED: 3,128 cases confirmed, 69 dead of coronavirus in Connecticut

In just days, the overflow hospital will be equipped with 250 beds ready for patients. COVID-19 patients who are not critically ill, but still need care will be moved there to free up hospital beds.

It will be set up as a surge site to allow the hospitals to focus on COVID-19 patients. Currently, the goal of this site is to focus on non-coronavirus patients to alleviate some of the pressure on the hospitals

The university is also making more than 2,000 dorm rooms are available to emergency personnel and first responders.