HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday.

The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! The job fair will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. at 43R Marne Street in Hamden.

Resources for Human Development Hamden job fair flyer

According to organization officials, the positions range from full-time, part-time, and on-call hours. There are also positions open in Bridgeport, Trumbull, Stratford, Hamden, Oxford, North Branford, and Monroe.

All that is required to apply is a high school diploma (or GED) and a valid driver’s license.

Officials said there’s up to a $1,000 signing bonus after 90 days of work, comprehensive health care plans, on-the-job training, and more.

To apply for a position, visit the organization’s website here. Applicants can also scan the QR code at the bottom of the organization’s flyer.