NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven crews are putting the finishing touches on the city’s big tree before Thursday’s big tree lighting celebration, but on Monday, another sign of the season went up on the green.

The Knights of Columbus installed its nativity scene, or crèche, on the corner of Church and Chapel streets. The crèche is modeled after one chosen by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 to display at the Vatican. The nativity scene was created by Mexican woodcarver Agustín Parra.

One reproduction of that creche is currently on display at the Blessed McGivney Pilgrimmage Center. The original was carved from cedar. This one is resin, and another just like it is what is going to be on display on the green.

A crash course in creche history: Although the birth of Christ is said to have been more than 2,000 years ago, the first nativity scene wasn’t seen until 800 years ago when St. Francis of Assissi returned home from a trip to the holy land, and wanted to depict the nativity scene.

“Francis gathered together people to have a living crèche,” said Peter Sonski, of the Blessed McGivney Pilgrimage Center. “He had Joseph and Mary and the Christ child. He had the shepherds and all the barnyard animals gathered together in a cave.”

Each year at holiday time, the Pilgrimage Center has a holiday exhibit highlighting crèche from around the world. This year, it is North and South America.

The exhibits range from the simplest folk art, to amazing intricate designs. They will be on display until Feb. 4.