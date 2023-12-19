NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Animal Control is investigating after a dog was found abandoned over the weekend in the roadway of the Naugatuck Industrial Park.

The dog was found near a plastic transport crate in the roadway. Animal control employees believe the dog was in the crate for a long period of time as the canine and crate were both covered in feces.

Naugatuck Animal Control is seeking help from the public to identify the owner(s) of the dog or anyone who witnessed the incident.

The dog that was found abandoned over the weekend at Naugatuck Industrial Park. (IMAGE CREDIT: Naugatuck Animal Control)

A crate is shown in the roadway at the Naugatuck Industrial Park where a dog was abandoned.

Anyone who has information on the investigation is asked to contact Naugatuck Animal Control at 203-729-4324. Confidential tips may also be shared by calling the Naugatuck Animal Control tipline at 203-720-1010.

Naugatuck Animal Control and the Naugatuck Police Department said they appreciate the cooperation and support of the community for their help in the investigation.