Naugatuck Animal Control seeks donations for life-saving surgeries for abused dog

New Haven

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Animal Control took in Lucky, an abused dog, after she was involved in a cruelty case.

When Lucky arrived she was undernourished, dehydrated and in desperate need of life-saving surgery for growths on her belly and a hole in her upper mouth.

On December 11, Lucky had her first surgery and came through it “like a champ.”

As of December 12, the hospital has received $3,000 in donations to help pay for the procedures. Naugatuck Animal Control estimates that Lucky’s surgeries will cost under $5,000.

Donations received beyond what’s necessary will be held by the veterinary hospital for future animals in need.

Anyone who wants to help can send a donation to Naugatuck Veterinary Hospital at 562B Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770. There must be a note on the envelope that says it’s for Lucky.

Naugatuck Animal Control has asked that anyone interested in adopting Lucky not call them. A website specially dedicated to Lucky’s adoption will be up in the next couple weeks.

For the latest updates on Lucky’s recovery and adoption, keep an eye on Naugatuck Animal Control’s Facebook.

