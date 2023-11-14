NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The students at Hop Brook Elementary School in Naugatuck are getting into the holiday spirit — by giving back to their community.

The elementary school students stepped out of the classroom for an important lesson in helping others on Tuesday. The children formed a human chain from their school to the Ecumenical Food Bank of Naugatuck.

One by one the students passed food items down the line to the doors of the food pantry.

“I think its absolutely wonderful, good learning for the kids, and to be able to help, they know what it’s all about,” Ecumenical Food Bank President Mary Fenton said.

Hop Brook Elementary School Principal Kathy Taylor said the students donated about 860 food items to the pantry.

This has become an annual event for Hop Brook Elementary School.

“Students have a great time, the staff, parents come out and join us, it’s a great event to help out our Naugatuck community,” Taylor said.