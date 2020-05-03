Naugatuck church holds drive-up food drive to replenish depleted food banks in the area

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — More families are able to put food on their table Sunday night thanks to a drive-up food drive held at Saint Vincent Ferrer Church in Naugatuck Sunday.

In celebration of Good Shepherd Sunday – the fourth Sunday in the Easter Season – people donating food drove up in their vehicles to a drop-off donation point in the church parking lot. Everyone wearing masks practicing safe social-distancing in their cars.

Father Binny Issac of St. Vincent Ferrer said, “This is a way that parishioners come together in order to reach out to the people who are in need.”

Tom Festa, the church’s Facilities Manager and the man behind the drive added, “We saw a need about a week and a half ago that a food bank was running out of food like a lot of food banks are here. Our pastor suggested, ‘why don’t we have a food drive?’ Well I took that ball and I ran with it.”

The church says they collected hundreds of bags of food Sunday, and that that food has been taken to a local food bank to be distributed to those who need it most.