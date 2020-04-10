Naugatuck community honors former school teacher with 100+ vehicle convoy

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck community presented a “socially distant” display of love and appreciation Friday morning to honor a man who dedicated his career to kids in town.

Former middle school teacher Fred Scheithe has coached girls basketball, volleyball, and softball coach for generations.

Now, doctors say he has only days left to live after a 6-year battle with cancer.

His former students couldn’t bear the thought of not saying goodbye, so they took to Facebook to organize a socially distant convoy to show their love and appreciation.

Police, fire and more than 100 cars one by one, honked horns in front of Mr. Scheithe’s home while he waived from his front porch.

Naugatuck resident Lisa Pellegrini told News 8, “both of them have been like second parents to me and I know they’ve been that way to so many other kids and second generations in this community.”

“It just shows what our town is,” said Tina Dambowsky of Naugatuck. “We come together as a community and it just goes to show who Mr. and Mrs Scheithe are. We’re all their kids in this town.”