NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck community is coming together on Saturday to remember Camilla Francisquini, the 11-month-old baby who was killed almost one year ago.

To honor Camilla’s memory, the community is holding a fundraiser and a vigil on the Naugatuck Green on Saturday, Nov. 18. This day will mark one year since the 11-month-old girl was killed in a Naugatuck home.

Tina Dambowsky, a mother and the disaster relief coordinator for Naugatuck’s Department of Emergency Management, is helping to organize this event to support a mom who lost a child.

“Because I care,” Dambowsky said as she wiped tears. “Because I can’t imagine what she’s going through.”

Camilla’s father, Christopher Francisquini, was arrested and charged after a two-week manhunt on Dec. 2, 2022. He is still in custody and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

Dambowsky says this is a difficult time for the child’s mother, who respectfully declined our request for an interview.

“I’m just letting her lead the way and giving her space and doing whatever it is that she wants done,” Dambowsky said.

She said Camilla’s mother wants to give back by collecting money to support mental health services for first responders.

About 10 local businesses donated a portion of proceeds on Wednesday to the Fairfield County Trauma Response Team, who helped Naugatuck first responders following the tragedy.

“We typically see people on their worst day, and in turn, we leave to go home to try and carry on like normal,” said Kyle Kelley, chief of Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services. “So, in tragedies like these, both big and small, it means a lot.”

Krystal Fortier, owner of the Naugatuck Nutrition Smoothie and Tea Bar, said she’s participating because the cause hits close to home.

“I’m about to be a first-time mom in January and I just can’t imagine what the family was going through last year and also this year and just many years to come,” Fortier said.

Along with donating money, organizers are collecting items for a care package to give to the baby’s mother. Those interested in attending the vigil on Saturday are asked to wear pink and they will also receive a pink bracelet.

“In time of need, we come together as one big family,” Dambowsky said.

If you can’t make the vigil but wish to donate, you can contact Dambowsky at Tina.Dambowsky@Naugatuck-CT.gov or Call 203-232-5841.