NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck detectives with the help of New Haven’s Drug Enforcement Administration raided a local bar after a month-long investigation into narcotics activities.

On Nov. 2, Naugatuck detectives carried out arrest warrants for 47-year-old Craig Cordon and 51-year-old Jason Franklin, who were reported to be selling narcotics at Sullivan’s Cafe located at 22 Church St.

These arrests came after Naugatuck police received multiple reports from concerned patrons of narcotics sales and activities, said officials.

Cordon, who is an employee of the bar, and Franklin who is a patron, were both in possession of narcotics during the time of their arrest, said Naugatuck police.

Their charges include the sale of narcotics near a prohibited place; possession of a controlled substance; sale of narcotics; and conspiracy to sale of narcotics.

Franklin and Cordon were held on bonds totaling $250,000 and will be arraigned at the Waterbury Superior Court.