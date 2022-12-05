WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.

Discretion is advised.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter will face a judge Monday.

After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury.

Francisquini had been on the run since he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their Naugatuck home on Nov. 18. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

A day before Francisquini’s capture, the FBI and Naugatuck Police Department held a news conference to ask for the public’s help tracking down Francisquini. The FBI increased its reward from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Naugatuck police told News 8 that a local citizen recognized the suspect from photos shared by police on social media and called in an anonymous tip, leading to his arrest on Friday.

Waterbury police released body camera footage of his arrest, showing Francisquini wearing a black ski mask, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and gloves.

Naugatuck police Chief Colin McAllister said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. The police chief said officers found Camilla’s body in “a state of dismemberment.”

Camilla Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department)

McAllister said Francisquini has an extensive criminal history dating back 10 years, including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carjacking, robbery, larceny, and interfering. The police chief said he was out on bonds that total $375,000 for five pending cases, including the alleged assault of a police officer.

Waterbury police also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Francisquini for violating his parole by removing his ankle bracelet and smashing his cell phone the day he allegedly killed his daughter, officials said.

Francisquini is being held on a $5 million bond. He’s due in court in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.